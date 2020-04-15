Report: Liberty trade Tina Charles to Mystics, get 2020 draft picks from Wings in 3-team deal

New York Liberty center Tina Charles shoots a free throw during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in White Plains, N.Y. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

The New York Liberty, who are almost guaranteed to select Oregon sensation Sabrina Ionescu in Friday’s draft, have traded former MVP Tina Charles to the Washington Mystics in a three-team deal with the Dallas Wings, Howard Megdal of High Post Hoops reported.

Can report the @nyliberty have traded @tinacharles31 to @WashMystics for Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and multiple draft picks, including 12 overall in the upcoming 2020 #WNBA Draft. Story TK shortly @HighPostHoops — Howard Megdal (@howardmegdal) April 15, 2020

The Liberty tried to give Charles, a center, the core designation in free agency and are in overall rebuilding mode. The reigning champion Mystics are sending Shatori Walker-Kimbrough to New York as well as the 12th pick in the WNBA draft, which is Friday on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.

Here's some morning news for you: AP Source; @nyliberty trade @tinacharles31 to @WashMystics as part of 3-team deal with @DallasWings. Liberty get back No. 9, 12 and 15 picks, Tayler Hill, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough — Doug Feinberg (@DougFeinberg) April 15, 2020

New York will also get the ninth and 15th picks from the Wings, which had four picks in the top nine, per a report by the Associated Press’ Doug Feinberg. And the team will get Tayler Hill from Dallas. It also got the Mystics’ second- and third-round picks for 2021.

The Wings get the Mystics’ first-round pick in 2021 and the Liberty’s second-round pick in 2021.

Mystics get Charles, Liberty all-time scorer

Charles was the No. 1 pick in the 2010 draft by the Connecticut Sun and won league MVP in 2012. She’s the Liberty’s all-time leading scorer in six seasons and a five-time WNBA all-star but is still looking for her first championship.

The 10-year veteran was offered a core designation, but did not sign it. Per the AP, the Liberty signed her before the trade so she could earn an extra $30,000 and made the max of $215,000 under the new collective bargaining agreement. She averages 18.1 points and 9.5 rebounds over her career.

The Mystics were already loaded going into the draft, led by two-time MVP Elena Delle Donne and Finals MVP Emma Meesseman. Point guard Kristi Toliver left for the Los Angeles Sparks, but the group got two-time Most Improved Player of the Year Leilani Mitchell.

Charles will be reunited with head coach Mike Thibault, who led the Sun for her first four years in the league.

