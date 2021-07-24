Report: LiAngelo Ball to sign with Hornets, join Summer League roster

LaVar Ball’s dream may be coming to fruition.

Reported by Rod Boone of Sports Illustrated, the Hornets are expected to sign LiAngelo Ball and play on their Summer League roster.

As noted by Boone, speculation of the signing started when LiAngelo was spotted working out with the team via Devounte’ Graham’s Instagram this past week.

The middle Ball brother has yet to break through and see the NBA floor in several attempts. Prior to the NBA’s shutdown in 2020 due to COVID-19, Ball had signed with the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League but because of the stoppage, didn’t have the chance to play.

Ball later signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Pistons last December but was waived before appearing in any games.

LiAngelo’s last stint of playing was in 2017-18 with Prienu Vytautas of the Lithuania Basketball League, where he averaged 12.6 points per game.

With an impressive showing in Summer League, and the backing of his star younger brother, LiAngelo could potentially land himself with the Hornets or another team around the league.