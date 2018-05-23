Report: LiAngelo Ball has private workout scheduled with Warriors

LiAngelo Ball has had one long, strange year on and off the basketball court.

Ball, the 19-year-old younger brother of Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball and son of the undefeated LaVar Ball, first made news as he was arrested in China as a member of the UCLA basketball team for shoplifting. After being suspended by the school, LaVar took LiAngelo out of the school and placed him in Lithuania with the youngest of the Ball trio, LaMelo.

Is LiAngelo's next step with the Warriors?

Ball was not invited to the NBA Scouting Combine once he declared for the draft and returned home from Lithuania. Instead, the shooting guard/small forward participated in the Pro Basketball Combine in Bradenton, Fla.

At the Pro Basketball Combine, Ball interviewed with the Thunder and Suns on Tuesday. And he has private workouts scheduled with the Lakers, Clippers and Warriors, according to Alex Kennedy of Hoopshype.

On Wednesday morning, Ball measured in at 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-9 wingspan, according to Kennedy. He also had a max vertical jump of 35.5 inches, according to Kennedy.

In 14 Lithuanian LKL games, Ball averaged 12.6 points per game.



