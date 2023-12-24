Report: Will Levis unlikely to play, Ryan Tannehill set to start for Titans

Ryan Tannehill is set to start for the Titans on Sunday against the Seahawks.

Will Levis, who is officially listed as questionable with an ankle injury, is unlikely to play, according to ESPN.

That leaves Tannehill to return to the starting lineup and Malik Willis to back him up. Tannehill is in the final season of his contract and unlikely to return to Tennessee, while Willis is on his rookie contract through 2025, but Titans head coach Mike Vrabel apparently doesn't want to see what Willis can do even though the Titans are mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

The Titans also put defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons on injured reserve, ending his season. Simmons has been to each of the last two Pro Bowls, and getting him healthy again will be a priority for the Titans in 2024.

Also placed on injured reserve were linebackers Jack Gibbens and Luke Gifford.

The Titans promoted linebacker JoJo Domann, tackle John Ojukwu and offensive lineman Andrew Rupcich to the 53-player roster and elevated practice squad defensive backs Shyheim Carter and Tay Gowan to the game day roster for Sunday.