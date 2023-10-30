Report: Will Levis is expected to start Thursday vs. Steelers

After a strong debut in Sunday's win over the Falcons, Will Levis is likely to get more playing time.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Levis is expected to start Thursday night's game against the Steelers.

Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill is still dealing with an ankle sprain and needs more time to heal.

Levis' first game action went very well, as this year’s No. 33 overall pick completed 19-of-29 passes for 238 yards with four touchdowns, no interceptions, and no fumbles in Sunday's 28-23 victory over Atlanta. He finished with a 130.5 passer rating.

While head coach Mike Vrabel talked about Levis splitting time with Willis leading up to the Week 8 contest, Willis ended up playing just two snaps. He didn't throw a pass.

Thursday's matchup could be Levis vs. Mitch Trubisky, as Steelers starting quarterback Kenny Pickett is dealing with a rib injury suffered in Sunday’s loss to Jacksonville.