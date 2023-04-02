Report: Will Levis to Colts gaining a ‘bit of buzz leaguewide’

The Indianapolis Colts are finishing up their homework on the quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL draft, which includes Kentucky’s Will Levis.

Given the month of April is filled with smoke screens as teams hope to gain an advantage, it’s impossible to know what to do with the reports set to come out leading up to the draft. So it’s best to take everything with a grain of salt.

However, it appears there’s a bit of buzz growing about the connection between the Colts and Levis, who is likely in strong consideration for the No. 4 overall pick.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler during an appearance on “Sportscenter,” that buzz is growing around the league (h/t Bleacher Report’s Scott Polacek).

“Will Levis and the Colts, there is a little bit of buzz leaguewide about that pairing at No. 4 overall. I texted with Kentucky coach Mark Stoops, who coached Levis for a few years with the Wildcats, he said, ‘I can just say the Colts have done their homework on Levis’ and left it at that. Now, they’ve done their homework on a lot of guys, but I talked to several teams who believe that there could be something there. He fits the prototype of what the Colts have typically liked in a quarterback. They like that big, sturdy, pocket-passer. So, he’s got that in spades. He’s not for everybody. Not every team has loved his makeup or the way he plays, but he’s got a lot of supporters as well.”

With the expectation that C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young will be selected with the first two picks, the Colts are likely looking at a decision between Levis and Anthony Richardson if they want to walk away with a quarterback in the first round.

Levis certainly has traits the Colts will want in their future quarterback. He’s tough, a strong leader and has the physical traits to give him enough upside as a prospect to be intrigued.

Levis’ best quality is his arm strength. He can make every throw in the book with elite velocity and has shown to be able to thrive in a play-action scheme with quality support around him. When he was given that in 2021, it’s easy to see why Levis has his supporters.

However, his production and play dropped off in 2022 when he lost that quality supporting cast while dealing with the departure of his offensive coordinator.

The Colts will have to decide what version of Levis they believe will transfer to the NFL. He has moldable traits and a strong work ethic so if he busts, it won’t be due to a lack of trying.

And if the Colts truly are honing in on a quarterback selection at No. 4 overall, Levis will be right there in terms of consideration.

