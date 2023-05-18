Report: Levi’s Stadium expected to host Super Bowl LX

It appears the Super Bowl is heading back to Santa Clara. Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal on Thursday reported that NFL owners are voting on the location of the 2026 Super Bowl at next week’s league meeting, and they’re expected to award it to Levi’s Stadium.

That will be Super Bowl LX (60), which will cap the 2025 season.

The 49ers also played host to Super Bowl 50 after the 2015 season.

It’ll be a busy year in Santa Clara in 2026 with the World Cup also coming through North America. Levi’s Stadium is set to host some World Cup matches as well that Summer. The 49ers have already begun the process of finding money to make stadium renovations required to help make their case to host the league’s championship game.

This season’s Super Bowl is taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Next season’s is at the Superdome in New Orleans.

The league owners will vote at the league’s Spring meeting, which is set to take place May 22-24.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire