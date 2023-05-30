Report: Lester heading to Venice High for senior season

Riverview wide receiver Charles Lester III (#1) looks to gain extra yards after avoiding a tackle by a Lehigh defender. Riverview High School hosted Lehigh High School in a spring football game on Friday evening, May 26, 2023.

The long-anticipated rumor apparently is finally true.

Charles Lester III is heading to Venice High.

SNN’s John Reynolds reports Lester is transferring from Riverview High to Venice for his senior season.

The move comes three days after the Rams’ spring classic against Lehigh Senior on Friday at the Ram Bowl.

One of the top recruited players in the nation at cornerback, Lester also has played wide receiver with Riverview.

Rivals lists Lester as the top 2024 cornerback in the country. ESPN 300 has the 6-foot-1, 185-pounder as the 31st overall in the Class of 2024. 24/7 has him as 16th overall, the second-ranked cornerback and the fourth-ranked prospect in Florida.

Still uncommitted, Lester recently narrowed his choices to Georgia, Alabama and Florida State, according to his Twitter account. But he also plans to take an official visit to Colorado, according to his Twitter page.

Lester has offers from every top college program in the country, including Ohio State, Clemson, Central Florida and Florida.

In Friday’s spring classic against the Lightning, Lester caught six passes for 46 yards and also made some key plays on defense.

Last year as a junior with Riverview, Lester made 42 tackles, defended 18 passes and had 4 interceptions. On offense he went 2-for-2 for 46 yards with a touchdown pass, rushed 20 times for 87 yards and caught 34 passes for 354 yards and 4 scores.

Sorry for confusion! Here is my official visit schedule! (i will no longer take an official to Ohio state University) i am down to 3 schools (UA, FSU, UGA) all questions should be answered here!

Alabama🐘:June 2-4

Colorado🦬: June 9-11

FSU🍢: June16-18

Georgia🐶: June 23-25 — 5🌟charles “CL3” lester III (@cl3slimee) May 17, 2023

Lester was rumored to be heading to Venice prior to the start of last season and in the football offseason.

He joins a number of transfers at Venice High, including quarterbacks Jaden Glasser from South Plantation High and Ryan Downes from IMG Academy and defensive lineman Ryan Daly, also from IMG.

Winners of three state championships, Venice was runner-up to Lakeland High in the Class 4-Suburban state title game a year ago.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Charles Lester III transferring to Venice High from Riverview High