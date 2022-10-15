Report: There is ‘less urgency’ about Bryan Harsin’s future at Auburn

There has reportedly been a change in Auburn’s plans regarding Bryan Harsin.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Tiger’s ongoing search for an athletic director has caused there to be “less urgency” to make a decision on Harsin’s future as Auburn’s head coach.

Thamel joined SEC Network’s SEC Nation to discuss the situation ahead of Auburn’s matchup with the Ole Miss Rebels.

“The latest I’ve heard on Bryan Harsin has been a little bit of change of tenure at Auburn,” Thamel said. “They’re, obviously, amid an AD search — they talked to AD candidates this week. The thought now is that the new AD will come in place and then make a decision on Bryan Harsin and his future. There is less urgency right now to make a move on Harsin than there maybe was a few weeks ago at Auburn. There’s some optics that they’re concerned about at Auburn and they don’t want to look like Auburn being Auburn.”

Harsin is 9-10 overall and 4-7 in SEC play as the Tiger’s head coach. The Tigers are fresh off a 42-10 loss to Georgia and the week before lost to LSU 21-17.

List

Final betting lines for Auburn vs. Ole Miss

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire