Report: Less than half of Chargers vaccinated for COVID-19

The Chargers are one of four teams that are still under 50% vaccinated for COVID-19, according to The Associated Press.

The three other teams who have the lowest-vaccinated rates are the Washington Football Team, Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts.

The league hasn’t made the vaccinations mandatory but with their release of the protocols for the vaccinated and unvaccinated players, there is a big difference of what is and isn’t allowed for the two parties.

The difference is pretty stark. Players who are not fully vaccinated have to be tested for COVID every day. They must wear masks at all times at team facilities and during team travel. They must remain physically distant from others in team facilities. They must quarantine after any high-risk exposure to COVID. They will undergo travel restrictions. They must be limited regarding personnel in the weight room. They can’t eat with their teammates in the cafeteria. There are no social media/marketing/sponsorship activities permitted. They may not use the team sauna or steam room. They can’t leave team hotels to eat in restaurants, and they can’t interact with anyone outside of the team’s traveling party during team travel. Vaccinated players have no such restrictions.

While it’s not mandatory, it will be interesting to see if more players end up deciding to get the vaccine after they experience the difference in protocols upon returning to training camp.

Because COVID-19 can keep a player from getting on the field, it will be a storyline in its own to watch for the Chargers throughout the preseason and regular season.

According to AP, about 73 percent of players have been vaccinated overall, with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos have the highest vaccinated rates overall.

The NFL doesn’t plan to cancel any games this season, a source told the AP.