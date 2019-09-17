Report: LeSean McCoy ankle MRI shows no significant damage

Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy went for an MRI on Monday after hurting his ankle in Sunday’s win over the Raiders and reportedly got back good news.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that McCoy’s scan showed no significant damage. That leaves McCoy with a chance to play against the Ravens in Week Three.

McCoy has 21 carries for 104 yards and four catches for 12 yards through his first two games with the Chiefs.

Kansas City also saw Damien Williams pick up a knee injury in the win over Oakland, so they’ll have a couple of injury situations to monitor as they prepare to face Baltimore. Darwin Thompson and Darrell Williams round out the team’s running back group.