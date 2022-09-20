Report: Leonard Williams sprained his MCL

Giants coach Brian Daboll said at his news conference Monday that Leonard Williams‘ knee injury was “better than it could be.”

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that further testing of Williams’ knee on Monday revealed a sprained medial collateral ligament. The defensive lineman may miss some time, including next Monday night’s game against the Cowboys, but he is not expected to be out for long.

Daboll called Williams “day to day.”

The Giants already were without Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari on their line Sunday, but they hope to see both return against the Cowboys.

Williams has seven tackles in two games, playing 87 snaps.

