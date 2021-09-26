After Ronald Jones fumbled against the Cowboys in Week One and didn’t make another appearance that night, many wondered whether Jones had lot his starting job. He hadn’t.

He reportedly now has.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Leonard Fournette is expected to get the start on Sunday against the Rams.

In Week One, Fournette had nine carries for 32 yards and five catches for 27 yards. In Week Two, Founette had 11 carries for 52 yards and four catches for 24 yards.

Jones had four carries for 14 yards in Week One. Last Sunday, he had six attempts for 27 yards and one catch for nine. Rapoport notes that Jones went out of bounds short of the first-down marker in Week Two, “drawing the ire” of coaches.

Report: Leonard Fournette is expected to get the start for the Buccaneers today originally appeared on Pro Football Talk