Report: LeBron James wants the Lakers to get Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James could team up again with the Lakers. (AP Photo)

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James believes Carmelo Anthony still has something left in the tank. James reportedly would like the Lakers to take a shot on the 34-year-old Anthony, according to Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

Anthony and the Houston Rockets “parted ways” after just 10 games. Though he’s no longer playing for the team, he remains on the roster. Anthony can’t be traded until Dec. 15.

While James and his camp reportedly would like the Lakers to go after Anthony, Vardon doesn’t believe James will express that to the Lakers.

Sources said there had been no request made by James to Lakers president Magic Johnson or general manager Rob Pelinka to make a deal for his friend. Nor would there be. But James and his camp still believe Anthony can play, that there could be a place for him as a contributor on a Lakers’ team that is young and continues to battle injuries.

James and Anthony are close off the court. They were two of the four players who took a vacation together when the famous Banana Boat photo was taken. Those four players reportedly discussed teaming up while on that vacation.

Because of that, James has been asked about whether he would like to see Anthony with the Lakers. The 33-year-old James has deflected the question, saying it’s not his decision.

Anthony will be looking to prove he still can play whenever he joins his next team. In 10 games with the Rockets, Anthony averaged a career-low 13.4 points per game while playing a career-low 29.4 minutes per game.

The Lakers wouldn’t need Anthony to turn in a vintage performance if he signed with the club. Los Angeles has gotten off to a strong start without Anthony, going 15-9 to open the season.

