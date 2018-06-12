Report: LeBron James says he doesn’t like Houston as city

Dwyane Wade said LeBron James‘ upcoming free-agency decision would be primarily about “lifestyle.”

If so, that doesn’t bode well for the Rockets.

Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal on ESPNLA:

I heard this from his own lips when we were in Houston this season. He does not like Houston as a city. So, that would require him moving to a place that he’s not crazy about.

The Rockets were already trending out of the LeBron chase. This won’t alter that perception.

But as much as LeBron cares about lifestyle and where his family lives, he’s also still in “championship mode.” Nobody is closer than Houston to toppling the Warriors. Would LeBron put the Rockets over the top? Or would he, James Harden and Chris Paul step on each other’s toes by needing the ball too much? These are questions worth exploring.

Will the Rockets present an overall package that lures LeBron? It’s getting increasingly difficult to see, and the way this is playing out, Houston fans could resent LeBron if he signs elsewhere. That’s not necessarily fair to him, but that’s how it works.

Just ask Chandler Parsons.