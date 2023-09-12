Report: LeBron James recruiting Steph Curry for 2024 Olympics in Paris

With the FIBA World Cup coming to an end on Sunday in the Philippines, the next competition Steve Kerr and Team USA will have circled is the 2024 edition of the Olympic Games in Paris.

After failing to make the podium with a loss in the bronze medal game, there’s a chance Kerr and Team USA have a new look roster with some familiar NBA faces by the time the Olympics roll around.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, LeBron James wants to represent Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Along with being ready to commit to Team USA for 2024, James is reportedly recruiting fellow NBA All-Stars, including two members of the Golden State Warriors.

Charania is reporting James has spoken with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. The Golden State duo are prepared to commit to Team USA for 2024, per Charania.

Despite having a decorated basketball resume that includes championships, MVPs and various historic marks, Curry has never competed in the Olympics.

Green has two Olympic gold medals, winning gold in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and again in Tokyo in 2021.

The Olympics are set to begin in Paris in July of 2024.

