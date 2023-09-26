REPORT: LeBron James, Jay Z, other celebs coming to Boulder for Colorado-USC

The Colorado Buffaloes face the USC Trojans at Folsom Field on Saturday. Despite the Buffs falling out of the US LBM Coaches Poll, the hype is nonstop around Deion Sanders and his team.

With the defending Heisman Trophy winner and a top-10 team coming to Boulder for Coach Prime’s first Pac-12 home game, the list of celebrities and big names expected to be in attendance is impressive.

The Colorado State game brought a long list of popular names, and this matchup could beat it with USC itself drawing a ton of attention.

On Monday, Josh Toole of BuffsBeat reported some of the names anticipated to be in Boulder this weekend:

The stars will be out for Colorado’s next home game against 5th-ranked USC. A deep list of notables expected to be in attendance on Saturday includes LeBron James, Jay Z, Matthew McConaughey, and the return of Lil Wayne, a source told BuffsBeat.

Undisputed and Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” will be in Boulder once again, and this treatment is eerily similar to that of the early 2000s when Pete Carroll drew in popular names left and right to watch the Trojans.

Last week, Colorado lost its first game of the year to Oregon in a lopsided affair, and USC took a bit longer than expected to defeat Arizona State, so this game should be quite the test for both sides.

