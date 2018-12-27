NBA rumors: LeBron James likely out 'several games' with groin injury originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

LeBron James is human. For the first time in 156 games (including the postseason), he'll miss a game his team is playing.

The Los Angeles Lakers star officially is listed as out for Thursday night's game against the Kings because of a groin strain he suffered on Christmas Day against the Warriors.

But the Lakers fear King James will miss more than just one game.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst reported that the 14-time All-Star suffered a significant left groin strain, and Los Angeles is preparing for him to miss "several games."

Following Thursday's game against Sacramento, the Lakers play the LA Clippers on Friday night before having a rematch with the Kings on Sunday. It appears there is a good chance LeBron will miss that game against De'Aaron Fox and Co. as well.

At 20-14, the Lakers sit in fourth place in the Western Conference standings, 2.5 games behind the first-place Warriors and two games ahead of the ninth-place Kings.

If James is forced to miss time, this could open a window for playoff hopefuls such as the Kings to gain ground -- or playoff locks such as the Warriors to gain separation -- in the tightly packed West.

The Warriors don't play the Lakers again until Jan. 21, when it is presumed LeBron will have returned.