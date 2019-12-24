Report: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard expected to play in Lakers-Clippers on Christmas

LeBron James reportedly expected to play in Lakers-Clippers on Christmas.

As Clippers coach Doc Rivers said, the Lakers do whatever LeBron wants.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That means the NBA’s premier Christmas matchup will have all its stars – LeBron, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard (who missed the Clippers’ last game, the second leg of a back-to-back) and Paul George.

Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

LeBron James, who missed a game for the first time all season Sunday with a thoracic muscle strain and discomfort in his groin, and Anthony Davis, who tweaked his right knee in that loss to Denver that James missed, are expected to play on Wednesday, league sources told ESPN. James and Davis encouraged an impromptu early-morning practice on Christmas Eve, sources told ESPN, in preparation for the Lakers’ first game against the fully-formed Clippers with both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George available to play.

The Lakers and Clippers are two of the NBA’s top teams, and they share a city. This is a natural rivalry only enhanced by the star power.

Despite missing George, the Clippers beat the Lakers on opening night. Will the Lakers get revenge? Will the Clippers maintain the upper hand?

With all the top players available, tomorrow’s game carries plenty of intrigue.