Report: After leaving due to coronavirus, Michael Beasley won’t rejoin Nets

Newly signed Nets forward Michael Beasley tested positive for coronavirus and left Orlando.

He won’t return.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Nets forward Michael Beasley will not join the team and the franchise will replace his roster spot, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Beasley tested positive for coronavirus. Justin Anderson remains a signing candidate. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 16, 2020





Brooklyn was already down Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan, Taurean Prince, Wilson Chandler and Nicolas Claxton. And now the Nets are losing a substitute player. It’s getting absurd.

Justin Anderson seemed set on joining Brooklyn previously. He’d make sense as a borderline NBA player who can help the Nets just finish the season.

If he remains on Brooklyn’s roster, Beasley might try to show he’s physically able to play in order to serve his five-game suspension. It’s unclear whether the NBA would require him to report to Disney World for suspension games to be counted. Joakim Noah ran that play a couple years ago, but that was without the complications of substitute-player rules and the NBA holding games in a bubble.

