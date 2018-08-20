Report: At least two teams have already called Jets about Teddy Bridgewater

The Jets have made it reasonably clear that quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is available, and the calls are starting to come in.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, at least two teams have “expressed interest” in acquiring the former Vikings first-rounder, and have discussed a potential trade with the Jets. He adds that there have been no concrete offers which would prompt a move, which is confirmed by the fact he hasn’t been moved yet.

The Jets know they’re in a buyer’s market, one which will only go up if someone’s starter gets hurt (the way the Vikings gave a first and a conditional fourth for Sam Bradford when Bridgewater went down two years ago).

He mentions the Broncos as a possibility, and John Elway has made it clear he’s hoping for more from his No. 2 quarterback behind Case Keenum.

Bridgewater has played well in his two games this preseason, after missing most of the last two years because of the knee injury. Bridgewater is 17-of-23 for 212 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. That’s made more impressive by the fact he is getting his first extending time in two years.

The Jets signed him as a backup plan, before they knew they’d be able to draft Sam Darnold third overall. They’ve invested $1 million in him so far, as part of a one-year, $6 million contract.