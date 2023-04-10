Report: ‘At least six teams’ inquired about trading for No. 3 pick

With the 2023 NFL draft just over two weeks away, at least six teams have reportedly inquired about trading for the No. 3 overall pick in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals, who hold the spot immediately above the Indianapolis Colts.

While it wasn’t made clear which teams exactly have been calling about the prime real estate in the draft order, we can assume the Colts are among those teams asking about the price to move up.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cardinals are still weighing the offers they’re receiving.

At least six teams have inquired with the Arizona Cardinals about trading up for the third overall pick in the upcoming April 27 NFL Draft, per league sources. Cardinals still are mulling whether to move pick or make it. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 10, 2023

The Colts have kept the information pretty close to the vest when it comes to how they feel about moving up one spot. If they feel there’s a gap between the top-three quarterbacks and the rest of the class, it would behoove them to get a deal done.

However, if they come out of their pre-draft evaluations feeling relatively the same about the quarterback class, it wouldn’t be a surprise at all to see the Colts stay put and make a decision on draft night.

They had discussions about moving up to the No. 1 overall pick in March but didn’t get too far into a possible trade as they weren’t comfortable pulling off a massive deal.

If the Colts do want to move up, it will be pretty expensive. Their biggest hope is that the Cardinals won’t want to move back as far so they can still grab one of the top defenders in the draft.

But moving back only one spot will keep them from maximizing the amount of draft capital they receive in a trade.

The Colts are nearing the end of their pre-draft evaluation of the quarterback class so we may have an answer soon on whether they are the team to move up in the draft order.

Story continues

Regardless, they’ll have some competition if they do want to trade up with the Cardinals for the No. 3 overall pick.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire