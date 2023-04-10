Report: At least 6 teams have called the Cardinals about 3rd overall

The NFL draft is less than three weeks away and things are starting to heat up. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, at least six teams have called the Arizona Cardinals about the third overall pick.

At least six teams have inquired with the Arizona Cardinals about trading up for the third overall pick in the upcoming April 27 NFL Draft, per league sources. Cardinals still are mulling whether to move pick or make it. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 10, 2023

What Schefter doesn’t specify is whether or not the Minnesota Vikings were one of those teams, it wouldn’t be surprising either. The number one need for this team is currently finding the quarterback of the future and they will likely have to make a large trade up to get that player.

What would that look like? It would likely cost the Vikings 23rd and 87th overall picks this year with their first round picks in both 2024 and 2025. It could potentially include Pro Bowl edge rusher Danielle Hunter. That’s a lot to give up for a quarterback, but if that prospect hits, it doesn’t matter. It’s a win.

There will be plenty of trade speculation over the next two and we are here for it.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire