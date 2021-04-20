Report: At least 2 plaintiffs in Texans QB Deshaun Watson lawsuits meet with NFL investigator

Mark Lane
·1 min read
The NFL said they would investigate the sexual assault lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, and now the league is starting to act.

According to Mark Berman of Fox 26 [KRIV-TV] in Houston, NFL investigator Lisa Friel has agreed to meet with at least two of the women who have filed civil lawsuits against Watson in Harris County district court. The meetings will take place virtually over Zoom.

Berman also reports that additional women involved in the lawsuits have agreed to meet with the Houston Police Department.

All 22 of the lawsuits have been consolidated into one case.

In general manager Nick Caserio’s April 16 Zoom meeting with Houston media, the Texans’ front office boss indicated the club was focused on all aspects of the offseason and not the off-field matters involving Watson.

If the NFL determines that Watson violated the league’s personal conduct policy, it could affect his availability in the 2021 season, regardless of where the three-time Pro Bowler finally ends up.

