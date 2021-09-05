Report: At least 13 Vikings players remain not fully vaccinated

The Vikings have at least 13 players on the active roster or practice squad who are unvaccinated or have not had the full dose of the vaccine, according to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune.

Twelve of those 13 are on the active roster. And five are presumptive starters: Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen, Dalvin Tomlinson and Harrison Smith.

Goessling also reported that some Vikings players are in the process of getting vaccinated. However, the team’s vaccination rate across the roster and practice squad is 81.2% at best as of now.

With the new protocols for COVID-19 this year, Vikings players who even come in close contact to someone with the virus may end up missing action this year.

Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer voiced his frustration with the team’s situation earlier this offseason, when the Vikings had to put three quarterbacks through COVID-19 protocols:

“Quite honestly, after everything we went through last year, I’m not surprised one bit. I am disappointed that this happened.” Zimmer said earlier this offseason, via Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune. “I’m frustrated, not just with my football players who didn’t get vaccinated, but I’m frustrated with everybody [who didn’t].”

In a season where Minnesota is in a playoff window, losing someone like Cousins, Cook or any of the other starters could diminish the chances of making a playoff run.