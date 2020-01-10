What's the market for a soon-to-be 43-year-old quarterback coming off a first-round playoff exit?

When it's THIS QB, there's plenty of interest, an AFC personnel director tells Chris Gasper of the Boston Globe.

As The Tom Brady Watch wraps up its first week, with the Patriots legend and greatest to play the position is poised to become a free agent for the first time in his career, the anonymous AFC personnel director told Gasper, that, at 43 next season and despite a drop in his statistics the past two seasons, Brady would be "a better quarterback than most of the guys in the NFL."

"I think at this point a lot of teams would have interest," he told Gasper "How could you not? Not just us, leaguewide.

"Anybody with any kind of question mark at QB would have to look at him - they would be crazy not to - even though he's 42. He's a better quarterback than most of the guys in the NFL."

The personnel director suggested that the Miami Dolphins, with former Patriots defensive-signal caller Brian Flores as coach, and the Tennessee Titans, coached by ex-Pats linebacker Mike Vrabel, would be interested in Brady.

The Los Angeles Chargers, as they move to a new stadium they'll share with the Rams and likely part ways with QB Phillip Rivers, are also an oft-mentioned Brady destination.

Ex-Indianapolis Colts coach and current NBC NFL analyst Tony Dungy said the Colts would be a good fit.

So, as the magic date of March 18, when Brady is officially a free agent, draws closer and if there's no movement in Brady's talks with the Patriots, expect to hear of plenty of possible landing spots.

"He can still play. He's not one of these guys where the wheels fell off and he can't play anymore," the personnel director told Gasper. "I wouldn't go there at all. He did not have a lot to work with, I'll be honest."

Report: 'Leaguewide' interest in signing Brady as free agent originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston