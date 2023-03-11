Report: League insiders believe Panthers will draft CJ Stroud with No. 1 pick

You don’t do what the Carolina Panthers just did without having an idea of where you’re going next. And it seems like some within the NFL also know where the Panthers are headed.

Shortly after the Panthers completed a blockbuster deal with the Chicago Bears for the 2023 NFL draft’s No. 1 overall pick, Joe Person of The Athletic reported that league insiders have a sense of who that selection will be used on. Person writes:

“The party line from the team will be that Reich and general manager Scott Fitterer will use the next seven weeks to evaluate which of the big four quarterbacks they want: C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, Will Levis or Anthony Richardson. But league insiders believe it will be Stroud, who’s bigger than Young, more accurate than Richardson and more of a playmaker than Levis. Stroud put on a show of precision passing at the combine last week, and proved against Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals that he’s not afraid to leave the pocket when necessary. The Panthers passed on another Ohio State quarterback two years ago, taking Jaycee Horn at No. 8 when Fields was available.”

As Person notes, Stroud shined during the throwing portion of the 2023 NFL Scouting combine—only solidifying beliefs of his high-end talent as a passer. The 2022 Heisman trophy candidate finished this past season having completed 69.3 percent of his attempts for 3,688 yards, 41 touchdowns and six interceptions.

