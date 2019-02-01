Report: League found no Cowboys tampering with Earl Thomas

After the Seahawks played the Cowboys in September, Earl Thomas said that Cowboys coaches asked him if he was ready to get traded to Dallas the next day.

“I don’t know if they were joking or serious or not. I was just minding my business and my routine and they came up and a couple guys said something,” Thomas said at the time.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Thomas wasn’t traded and ended the year on injured reserve with a broken leg. The NFL still looked into the comments as possible tampering, however.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cowboys cooperated with the investigation and that the league found “no wrongdoing” on Dallas’ part.

There was plenty of chatter about a trade sending Thomas to Dallas last offseason and the safety made his own overture to the Cowboys late in the 2017 season. He’s set to become a free agent in March, so we’ll see if that’s how things finally play out.