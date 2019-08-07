Report: Le’Veon Bell will not play in preseason opener

On Tuesday, Jets coach Adam Gase wasn’t ready to commit, one way or the other, to Le'Veon Bell‘s status for Thursday night’s preseason opener.

Unsurprisingly, the star running back won’t play against the Giants, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. Bell will take part in pregame warmups with his new teammates at his request, Costello adds.

Bell has not played in a game since Jan. 14, 2018, in the Steelers’ postseason loss to the Jaguars. He missed all of last season in a contract dispute with the Steelers and signed with the Jets in free agency this spring.

Does Bell need to scrape off some rust?

Running back Adrian Peterson missed most of the 2014 season, playing only one game because of a suspension, and did not play in the 2015 preseason upon his return to the Vikings. But he still led the league in rushing in 2015.

The Jets want to be deliberate in their approach to Bell’s return.

“It is a fine line with Le’Veon,” Gase said Tuesday. “He hasn’t played in a year. At the same time, when’s the right time? Is it this game? Is it the next one? Is it the next one? Do we just not play him this preseason? Do we go through the whole time and just give him reps? All those questions are what we keep talking about.”