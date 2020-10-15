Report: Le'Veon Bell deciding between Chiefs, Bills or Dolphins as next landing spot

Running back Le’Veon Bell, who was recently granted his sweet release from the New York Jets, has reportedly narrowed down his employment search to three teams. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Bell is deciding between signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

Le’Veon Bell currently plans to sign with one of three teams, per source: Dolphins, Chiefs, Bills. Barring change, Bell will decide among these teams as early as today. Steelers reunion unlikely at this point. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 15, 2020

It’s pretty noticeable that two of those teams play in the same division as the Jets, and all three teams will play the Jets over the next three weeks. It’s possible Bell wants the opportunity to face the team that signed him and then hired a head coach who clearly didn’t like him, but we can’t know for sure.

Do Bell’s chosen teams need him?

Bell’s chosen landing spots have to want to sign him first, but he’s chosen three teams that need help he can provide. Through five games the Chiefs are ranked a lowly 29th in rushing (though Patrick Mahomes’ magical arm explains some of that). But after dropping a game to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, the Chiefs may want add some depth to their backfield.

Miami’s backfield has been pretty rough. They’re currently ranked 21st in the league in rushing and 30th in average yards per carry. Even though Bell hasn’t looked the same since he sat out 2018 with a contract dispute, they could use him. We all know what Bell is capable of, and he could get back to that if the Dolphins give him the opportunity.

The Bills could also use a dual threat like Bell to help their running game. They’re currently 27th in the NFL in rushing yards at 469, and quarterback Josh Allen is responsible for 101 of those yards. And unlike the Chiefs and Dolphins, head coach Sean McDermott has confirmed that the Bills are interested in him.

Wow, Sean McDermott confirms the Bills' interest in Le'Veon Bell -- that's a rarity from him: "We always look into every situation, this being one of them. Trying to improve our football team -- that's all I can say right now." — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) October 15, 2020

Whichever team Bell signs with will be responsible for the remainder of his four-year, $52 million contract he signed with the Jets just last year.

Le'Veon Bell has escaped the Jets and has narrowed his employment search to three teams. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

