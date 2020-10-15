Report: Le’Veon Bell choosing between Dolphins, Chiefs

The word earlier today was free agent running back Le'Veon Bell had narrowed his choice to the Bills, Chiefs and Dolphins. Now comes news Bell is down to two suitors.

Bell has narrowed his choices to the Dolphins or the Chiefs, TheAthletic.com reports.

The Dolphins play the Jets, Bell’s former team, on Sunday. While the turnaround would be too quick for him to play in that game because of COVID-19 protocol, the Jets play the Dolphins again in Week 12. The Jets play the Chiefs in Week Eight.

So it appears Bell will get to face his former team.

Bell lives and trains in South Florida during the offseason and likely would have a bigger role in Miami, while going to Kansas City would give him a chance at winning a Super Bowl.

Myles Gaskin leads the Dolphins in rushing with Matt Breida and Jordan Howard behind him on the depth chart. Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire is the starter in Kansas City.

In two games with the Jets this season, Bell had 22 touches for 113 yards.

