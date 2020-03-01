Report: LB Schobert to leave Browns, hit free agency

Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert will hit free agency and does not plan to re-sign with the Cleveland Browns, according to published reports.

Schobert, who made the Pro Bowl in 2017, is expected to command at or above $10 million a year.

The Browns reportedly are not prepared to pay Schobert his asking price and will let him hit the open market.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Joe is a good player and an even better person," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said to reporters. "We're going to spend some time with his representation this week to talk through his contractual situation.

"He's obviously earned the right to test the market if he deems that appropriate. But it's one of those situations where we like Joe. It obviously has to work for both sides. It has to work for us from a cost perspective with our long-term roster strategy, and obviously it has to be a fit for Joe and his family as well."

The 26-year-old Schobert had 133 tackles, four interceptions and two sacks a season ago.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski praised Schobert while acknowledging an uncertain future.

"From everybody that I've spoken to in the building about Joe the person, I think it's A-plus-plus," he said. "So really looking forward to seeing how this whole process plays out, but this is free agency, so like Andrew mentioned earlier, it has to be both sides."

--Field Level Media