Report: LB Quay Walker signs rookie deal with Green Bay Packers

Georgia linebacker Quay Walker was the 22nd overall selection by the Green Bay Packers in last week’s 2022 NFL draft. The Packers, who also drafted Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt at No. 28 overall, became the first franchise to select two defensive players from the same university in the first round of the draft.

The Packers did not take long to get their two first round draft picks signed. Wyatt signed earlier on Thursday, and per a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Green Bay has also agreed to terms with Walker.

Like Wyatt, it’s a four-year, fully guaranteed contract that includes a team option for a fifth year.

Walker’s contract is worth $13,841,637 deal, with a $7,246,645 signing bonus.

Green Bay begins rookie minicamp on Monday.

Devonte Wyatt’s contract:

On Thursday, details of Wyatt’s contract emerged in a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Per Rapoport, Wyatt and the Packers have agreed to a four-year, fully-guaranteed $12.86 million deal with a $6.533 million signing bonus.