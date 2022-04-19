Report: LB Dont’a Hightower still mulling retirement plans for 2022

Free-agent linebacker Dont’a Hightower is still mulling what to do next with his career, including potentially retiring, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

At the beginning of free agency, a report circulated that Hightower still planned on playing, per NFL Media’s Mike Giardi.

Hightower is coming off a 2021 season that saw him play 15 of 17 games. He tallied 64 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He only played 57% of defensive snaps per NESN’s Dakota Randall. That was his lowest usage rate since his rookie season in 2012.

Hightower is still figuring out what he wants to do. If he wants to keep playing, he doesn’t need spring ball anyway. Could take a while longer. Trading 76 would exacerbate an already thin spot. Pats coaches are committed to getting 15 more chances. JC, TF decisions post-draft. https://t.co/re1o6S647w — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 19, 2022

With the Patriots looking to go in a faster direction defensively, it would be intriguing to see where Hightower would fit if he was to return to New England.

Related