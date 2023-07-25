Report: DE Lawrence Guy returns to Patriots after minicamp holdout

New England Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy reported to Patriots training camp on Tuesday, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Guy did not report to June’s mandatory minicamp due to reported contract issues. So his arrival is likely good news in regards to the two sides avoiding a potential holdout situation.

Guy has been a consistent player on the Patriots’ defensive line. He joined New England in 2017, after spending two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He signed a four-year $11.5 million contract extension with the organization in March 2021.

Last season was another productive one for him, as he recorded 46 tackles and two sacks in 14 games. His best season with New England came in 2019, when he recorded 61 tackles and an interception.

Veteran DT Lawrence Guy Sr. has reported for Patriots training camp today, per a source. Guy did not attend June's mandatory minicamp for what was believed to be a contract-related issue. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 25, 2023

Guy is one of New England’s most reliable veteran players along the defensive front. His arrival is certainly a positive for a Patriots team looking to return with their top-tier defense from last year.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire