Report: Lavonte David expected to miss time with high ankle sprain

After leaving Sunday’s loss to the Vikings with an ankle injury, linebacker Lavonte David said that X-rays were negative and described the injury as a “minor” one.

He also said that he’d have an MRI on Monday and that test reportedly brought different results. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that David is expected to miss a month or more after being diagnosed with a high ankle sprain.

David’s injury came on a day when the Buccaneers were already without middle linebacker Kwon Alexander. He was ruled out for the game last Friday due to a hamstring injury, which led the Bucs to shift Kendall Beckwith inside and start Adarius Glanton.

Should Alexander miss more time, the Bucs will have to reach deeper into their depth to fill out their defense for their upcoming date with the 0-3 Giants.