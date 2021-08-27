  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Report: Lauri Markkanen dealt to Cavaliers in three-team sign-and-trade deal

Liz Roscher
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Restricted free agent Lauri Markkanen of the Chicago Bulls is reportedly headed to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a three-team deal that also includes the Portland Trail Blazers.

There's also a treat waiting for Markkanen in Cleveland. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavs are acquiring Markkanen on a sign-and-trade deal. Not only will Markkanen get off of the increasingly troubled Bulls, he's getting a four-year, $67 million contract.

The Bulls and the New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly being investigated for tampering violations surrounding the trade for Lonzo Ball. 

Larry Nance Jr. headed to Portland

Portland will receive veteran forward Larry Nance Jr. in the deal. The versatile forward who averaged 9.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocks last season in Cleveland will provide the Trail Blazers with some much-needed defensive help. 

Recommended Stories