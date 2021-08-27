Report: Lauri Markkanen dealt to Cavaliers in three-team sign-and-trade deal

Restricted free agent Lauri Markkanen of the Chicago Bulls is reportedly headed to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a three-team deal that also includes the Portland Trail Blazers.

There's also a treat waiting for Markkanen in Cleveland. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavs are acquiring Markkanen on a sign-and-trade deal. Not only will Markkanen get off of the increasingly troubled Bulls, he's getting a four-year, $67 million contract.

Cleveland is acquiring Chicago restricted free agent F Lauri Markkanen on a four-year, $67M deal in a sign-and-trade, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2021

The Bulls and the New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly being investigated for tampering violations surrounding the trade for Lonzo Ball.

Larry Nance Jr. headed to Portland

Portland will receive veteran forward Larry Nance Jr. in the deal. The versatile forward who averaged 9.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocks last season in Cleveland will provide the Trail Blazers with some much-needed defensive help.