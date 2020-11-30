Report: Latest Ravens' postponement moves Washington-Pittsburgh to Monday

Report: Washington-Pittsburgh game moved to Monday originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team's Week 13 clash with the Steelers will be moved from Sunday afternoon to Monday, as Pittsburgh's Week 12 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens has reportedly been postponed a third time -- this time to Wednesday night.

The schedule change was first reported by Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. ESPN's Adam Schefter and SI's Albert Breer have both also reported the change.

Steelers-Ravens being moved to Wednesday, time to be determined. Also, Steelers-Washington game being moved to Monday, per sources. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) November 30, 2020

WFT vs Steelers game scheduled for Sunday is now being moved to Monday, as @AlbertBreer also reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2020

Ravens-Steelers was originally supposed to take place on Thanksgiving evening but was postponed to this past Sunday after a COVID-19 outbreak within Baltimore's organization. The Ravens have added 23 players to the reserve/COVID-19 list over the past eight days.

The spread of the virus in the Ravens' organization led to another postponement of the AFC North rivalry to Tuesday, and now a third one to Wednesday.

Washington-Pittsburgh was originally scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6. The Ravens are also scheduled to play Dallas on Monday, too, along with the originally scheduled Monday Night Football matchup of Bills-49ers.

As a result of the postponement, Washington will now have one less day to prepare for its own game with San Francisco. That one is set to take place at State Farm Stadium in Arizona -- not the 49ers' home in Santa Clara -- on Dec. 13 after county officials temporarily prohibited both college and professional contact sports for three weeks due to the continuing rise of COVID-19 cases in the Bay Area.