Report: Latest Patriots COVID-19 test update after Stephon Gilmore news

Report: Latest Pats COVID-19 test update after Gilmore news originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are taking things day by day, and Wednesday reportedly was a good day on the testing front.

The Patriots returned all negative COVID-19 tests Wednesday after cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive Tuesday, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

New England placed quarterback Cam Newton on the COVID-19/reserve list Saturday before traveling to Kansas City on Monday (in two separate planes) to play the Chiefs.

Gilmore and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray have joined Newton on that list since Monday's game, suggesting that the virus may be spreading through the team. The Patriots closed their team facility Wednesday and are working remotely Thursday, as well.

New England's Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos is still set for Sunday at Gillette Stadium, and if the team continues to return negative tests, it's possible the game could be played.

It's also possible we could see more positive tests pop up, though, as the incubation period for COVID-19 can last up to 14 days.