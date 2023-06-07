Report: Last Wisconsin QB to win the Big Ten West to work out for the 49ers

Former Wisconsin QB Jack Coan is still trying to land on an NFL roster, as Aaron Wilson reports he was scheduled to work out for the San Francisco 49ers earlier today.

Coan spent last season on the San Antonio Brahmas of the XFL. He appeared in eight games, completing 62.2 percent of his passes for 1471 yards, six touchdowns, six interceptions and a passer rating 76.1.

The former Badger, the last to appear in a Big Ten Championship Game under center for the program, had previously spent the 2022 NFL preseason with the Indianapolis Colts before being waived. He was also at rookie minicamp with the Seahawks this offseason as a tryout player but went unsigned.

Coan will look to join former XFL players signed to NFL rosters including WR Hakeem Butler, QB Ben DiNucci, RB Jacques Patrick and DL Jack Heflin.

