Report: Larry Fitzgerald tests positive for COVID-19

The Arizona Cardinals are hit again by the coronavirus. After putting safety Deionte Thompson on the COVID-19 list earlier this week, the Cardinals now lose one of the biggest names on the team.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, receiver Larry Fitzgerald has tested positive for COVID-19. He will miss this weekend’s game against the New England Patriots.

#AZCardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald has tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Fitzgerald will miss Sunday’s game against the #Patriots. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 26, 2020

At the time this was published, the team had not yet announced his placement on the COVID list. Not only will he miss this weekend’s game, his availability for the game next weekend against the Los Angeles Rams.

He will be the fifth Cardinals player to land on the COVID list. Receiver KeeSean Johnson missed a couple of games earlier this season. Linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Byron Murphy both tested positive for the virus and Thompson landed on the list this week.

With Fitzgerald out this week, it will be a huge opportunity for second-year wideout Andy Isabella, who will presumably step into the role in the slot.

This will be something to continue to watch. Wth contact tracing, the Cardinals might have to add other players to the list as well.

List

Cardinals-Patriots early look: What to know about the Pats' Week 11 loss

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



