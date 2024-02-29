Report: Laremy Tunsil recently underwent knee surgery, is expected to make "swift" recovery

Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil underwent an offseason procedure, but it doesn't sound like it should sideline him for any significant amount of time.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Tunsil had knee surgery to clean up an issue that had popped up during the season. Rapoport adds that Tunsil should make a "swift" recovery.

Tunsil started 14 games this season playing 95 percent of the offensive snaps in games played. He also started each of Houston’s postseason games.

The No. 13 overall pick of the 2016 draft, Tunsil is entering his sixth season with the Texans after spending his first three years with the Dolphins.

Tunsil signed a three-year contract extension with Houston last March.