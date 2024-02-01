Report: Lane Kiffin hires Billy Glassock away from Texas as new Ole Miss football GM

Lane Kiffin continues to make way with new additions to his program.

According to ESPN's Chris Low, Kiffin is hiring Billy Glasscock as the Rebels' new General Manager. Glasscock heads to Oxford after three years working on Steve Sarkisian's staff at Texas.

Lane Kiffin is hiring Billy Glasscock as @OleMissFB's GM, sources tell ESPN. Glasscock was Steve Sarkisian's player personnel guy the last three years at Texas and previously served in similar roles at NC State and Minnesota. Glasscock has a strong rep as a keen talent evaluator. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) February 1, 2024

Before working under Sarkisian in Austin, Glassock held support staff roles at high majors like NC State and the University of Minnesota.

Glassock replaces Austin Thomas on Kiffin's staff, who held the position for the last two seasons. Thomas is reportedly returning to LSU to take a position on Brian Kelly's support staff, according to several reports.

In a day and age of college football where recruiting is at an all-time high with the transfer portal and NIL, the general manager position has become a more common role on staff.

Back in 2020 when Kiffin took the Ole Miss job and hired Matt Lindsey as his first general manager, Kiffin viewed the position as one that would oversee a lot of the support staff and "other stuff."

"Staffs have gotten bigger. Recruiting is more complicated with transfers and the portal and all of that. Why would we not have general managers? They do in the NFL," Kiffin said to Sports Illustrated in 2020 after hiring Lindsay for the position.

"They give you someone who can help run the building. You have so much to do as a head coach, especially if you’re involved in one side with offense or defense as opposed to just CEO head coach. There’s a real use for this.”

Ole Miss went 11-2 (6-2 SEC) this season. The Rebels defeated Penn State 38-25 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, their second bowl win under Kiffin.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Report: Lane Kiffin hires Billy Glassock as new Ole Miss football new GM