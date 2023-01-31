One of the few things to go wrong for the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game involved left guard Landon Dickerson‘s elbow, but it doesn’t look like it will be an issue for the team at Super Bowl LVII.

Dickerson injured his right elbow in the second half of the 31-7 win, but Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that an MRI showed that Dickerson only suffered a hyperextension. He is expected to play in the Super Bowl despite the injury.

McLane adds that Dickerson is likely to wear a brace on the elbow during practice and the game.

Dickerson started every game for the Eagles this season and the 2021 second-round pick was voted into the Pro Bowl. The Super Bowl berth means that his first actual visit to the Pro Bowl will have to wait.

Report: Landon Dickerson is expected to play in Super Bowl after hurting elbow originally appeared on Pro Football Talk