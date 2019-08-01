Report: Lance Stephenson signing in China for $4M

Lance Stephenson was part of the Lakers roster LeBron James described as “[fart noise].” Stephenson’s top highlight of the season was stepping on Jeff Green‘s foot.

It’s unsurprising Stephen didn’t find a robust market in NBA free agency this summer.

It’s also not shocking the talented and exuberant wing received a solid payday overseas.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Free agent guard Lance Stephenson has reached a one-year, $4 million agreement with Liaoning of the Chinese Basketball Association, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 1, 2019





Stephenson comes out ahead financially. His NBA minimum is $2,331,593 for the full season. It was hard to see him getting more than that domestically.

The 28-year-old might even return to the NBA when the Chinese season ends in the spring.

With his all-around game, he could put big numbers there.