Report: Lance Stephenson signing in China for $4M

Dan Feldman
NBC Sports

Lance Stephenson was part of the Lakers roster LeBron James described as “[fart noise].” Stephenson’s top highlight of the season was stepping on Jeff Green‘s foot.

It’s unsurprising Stephen didn’t find a robust market in NBA free agency this summer.

It’s also not shocking the talented and exuberant wing received a solid payday overseas.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:


Stephenson comes out ahead financially. His NBA minimum is $2,331,593 for the full season. It was hard to see him getting more than that domestically.

The 28-year-old might even return to the NBA when the Chinese season ends in the spring.

With his all-around game, he could put big numbers there.

