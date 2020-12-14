Report: LaMelo Ball purchases Cam Newton’s former house in Charlotte

LaMelo Ball is settling in nicely in Charlotte, both on and off the court. While he’s making waves with the Hornets both in training camp and preseason action, he’s also making moves away from the court.

Per Charlotte-based reporter Sheena Quick, Ball recently purchased a house in the area with a rather famous former owner and athlete Cam Newton. In July, Newton listed the condo for $2.9 million. The condo has three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and is 3,335 square feet. Two floors above the condo in the same building is Hornets owner Michael Jordan.

There is no specific evidence pointing to Ball landing specifically Newton’s former condo other than Quick’s report. Real estate agent Pierre Reeves confirmed that Ball had purchased a property on his Instagram page.

Ball’s contract this season will pay him $7.8 million as part of a four-year deal that will pay him north of $33 million, assuming the Hornets pick up the option for Ball’s third and fourth years. Ball also signed a deal reportedly north of $100 million with Puma Brand as well this fall.

