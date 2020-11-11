Report: LaMelo Ball expected to be No. 1 pick by either Timberwolves, team that trades up
Though there is still much deliberation to be had over the next week-and-a-half prior to the 2020 NBA Draft on Nov. 18, it appears LaMelo Ball may be emerging above the rest. According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, NBA front offices are the league expect Ball to be the No. 1 pick in next week’s draft. Unless a surprise trade completely disrupts the top of the draft, LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman are likely to make up the top three in some order, according to conversations with multiple team executives, scouts and agents, According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.