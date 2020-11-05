LaMelo Ball reportedly struggled in interviews, which is both:

Possibly untrue. It is misinformation season.

Completely believable. He’s a teenager who has spent years on professional teams around the world that feature him.

Poor interviews wouldn’t necessarily disqualify Ball from going high in the draft, though. He has major flaws, yes. But so does every prospect in this draft. Nobody else has Ball’s combination of court vision, passing skill and size.

Yet, perhaps Ball’s pre-draft-process issues are really hurting his draft stock.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer:

many league sources believe he could fall out of the top three.

Ball would be a poor fit on the Timberwolves (No. 1 pick) and Warriors (No. 2 pick). Minnesota already has D'Angelo Russell at point guard, and Golden State has Stephen Curry. Heck, though the Hornets (No. 3 pick) are far from set at point guard, it’s their strongest position, with Devonte' Graham and Terry Rozier.

But at a certain point, Ball is too talented to pass up.

More on the 2020 NBA Draft

Rumor: Charlotte “heavily considering” drafting Onyeka Okongwu Report: James Wiseman does not want to get drafted by Minnesota Penny Hardaway tries to pump up James Wiseman on Warriors

Report: LaMelo Ball’s draft stock slipping originally appeared on NBCSports.com