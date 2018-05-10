Report: LaMarcus Aldridge called Damian Lillard about facilitating trade back to Trail Blazers last year
After leaving Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers on bad terms, LaMarcus Aldridge has repaired relations.
Maybe to a greater degree than we realized.
Aldridge didn’t just request a trade from the Spurs last year, he apparently had a team in mind.
Ken Berger of Bleacher Report:
Last season, a deep rift developed between the team and All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge, to the point where Aldridge called former teammate Damian Lillard and asked him to approach general manager Neil Olshey about bringing Aldridge back to Portland, a person familiar with the conversation told B/R.
Throughout the Kawhi Leonard saga, we’ve pointed to Aldridge as proof Gregg Popovich can work through problems with star players. And I still think there’s truth to that.
But maybe Aldridge is the one who is especially adept at salvaging once-broken relationships. He and the Trail Blazers made a harsh split. For him to return to Portland would have been astounding.