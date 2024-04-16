Report: Lamar Wilkerson returns to Sam Houston

Apr. 15—HUNTSVILLE — After putting his name into the transfer portal, Sam Houston sharpshooter Lamar Wilkerson has taken his name out to return to the Bearkats, per Jeff Goodman.

Wilkerson has spent the previous two seasons as a Bearkat and will now play his senior year back with the Bearkats.

Last season, Wilkerson averaged 29.8 minutes per game and became a starter for the Bearkats after playing as a role player his first year. In 31 games, Wilkerson averaged 13.8 points per game, 3.6 rebounds per game and drilled 52 three-pointers for the Bearkats.

Wilkerson was tabbed to the All-Conference USA first team as he helped guide the Kats to a CUSA Regular Season Championship.